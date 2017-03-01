George Smith: It's time for you to eat Pancakes ...
GET OUT your bib, put a few bucks in your pocket and head for the Anniston Meeting Center Saturday morning. It's the annual Anniston Kiwanis Club Pancake Day and you can go early , but you'd better be there no later than 1 p.m. That's closing time for all the pancakes, sausage, and coffee you can put down for the really cheap price of $6 per head.
