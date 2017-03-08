Employees buy car for coworker who walks 10 milesa
Derrick Taylor used to walk about 10 miles to get to his job at a UPS distribution center in Alabama. Now, he takes the easy route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins
|Mar 2
|wife
|2
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Feb 27
|About to be court...
|9
|Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|Informed
|5
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Feb 6
|kirton
|3
|Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09)
|Jul '16
|Sabanholic
|9
|Group blasts Oxford ordinance aimed at Target's... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Jacob
|2
|Alabama city passes transgender bathroom ordinance (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC