Co-Workers Surprise Hard-Working Teen Who Walks 10 Miles to and From Work With Car

Nineteen-year-old Derrick Taylor had been walking upwards of 10 miles to and from work at a UPS distribution center in Oxford, Ala., so his colleagues decided they needed to do something. Late last month, they surprised Taylor with a used Jeep they bought by pooling $1,100 of their own money to purchase it for him.

