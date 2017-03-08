Co-Workers Surprise Hard-Working Teen Who Walks 10 Miles to and From Work With Car
Nineteen-year-old Derrick Taylor had been walking upwards of 10 miles to and from work at a UPS distribution center in Oxford, Ala., so his colleagues decided they needed to do something. Late last month, they surprised Taylor with a used Jeep they bought by pooling $1,100 of their own money to purchase it for him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The SJW ANTIFA Unmasked, Elite Donors Revealed
|9 hr
|Infowarrior
|1
|There`s a fungs amongus
|Thu
|Learn the Truth
|1
|Shonda Lindsey-Hudgins
|Mar 2
|wife
|2
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Feb 27
|About to be court...
|9
|Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|Informed
|5
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|kirton
|3
|Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09)
|Jul '16
|Sabanholic
|9
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC