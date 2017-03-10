Austin Peay Track and Field kicks off outdoor season at Gamecock Quad

Austin Peay Track and Field opens 2017 Outdoor Season with a trip to Oxford Alabama for Jacksonville State's Gamecock Quad. The Govs will get a first look at the site of the 2017 Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Championships alongside Chattanooga, Georgia State, Mercer, Clark-Atlanta, North Georgia, West Georgia and the host Gamecocks in the fourth iteration of the event.

