UPS Employees Surprise Derrick Taylor

UPS Employees Surprise Derrick Taylor

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Anniston Star

UPS employee Wade McClure was instrumental in helping fellow employee Derrick Taylor to get a used Jeep donated by other employees at the UPS Customer Center in Oxford. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star UPS employee J.D. Ward was instrumental in helping fellow employee Derrick Taylor to get a used Jeep donated by other employees at the UPS Customer Center in Oxford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) 18 hr About to be court... 9
Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09) Feb 23 Informed 5
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Feb 6 kirton 3
News Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09) Jul '16 Sabanholic 9
News Group blasts Oxford ordinance aimed at Target's... (Apr '16) May '16 Jacob 2
News Alabama city passes transgender bathroom ordinance (Apr '16) Apr '16 TerriB1 1
News Court records: 3 men stopped by Oxford police w... (Apr '16) Apr '16 tomin cali 1
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Oxford, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,230 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC