Threat of JC Penney closure looms at Quintard Mall
National retailer JC Penney announced on Friday plans to shutter around 140 stores this year, but whether that includes Quintard Mall's store is still unknown. The closure of JC Penney would be unwelcome news for a mall that lost one anchor store last year and has struggled to keep its other shops filled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|23 hr
|About to be court...
|9
|Review: Anniston Ob/Gyn Assoc - Lawrence R Jone... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|Informed
|5
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Feb 6
|kirton
|3
|Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09)
|Jul '16
|Sabanholic
|9
|Group blasts Oxford ordinance aimed at Target's... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Jacob
|2
|Alabama city passes transgender bathroom ordinance (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Court records: 3 men stopped by Oxford police w... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC