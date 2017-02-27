Threat of JC Penney closure looms at ...

Threat of JC Penney closure looms at Quintard Mall

Friday Feb 24

National retailer JC Penney announced on Friday plans to shutter around 140 stores this year, but whether that includes Quintard Mall's store is still unknown. The closure of JC Penney would be unwelcome news for a mall that lost one anchor store last year and has struggled to keep its other shops filled.

