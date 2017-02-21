S.W. Harris
Mr. Harris was born in Woodland, Alabama, on March 30, 1939, to the late William Grady and Mildred Harris. He was retired from West Georgia College where he worked as a supply clerk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Feb 6
|kirton
|3
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Feb 2
|Neale
|8
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan '17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
|Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09)
|Jul '16
|Sabanholic
|9
|Group blasts Oxford ordinance aimed at Target's... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Jacob
|2
|Alabama city passes transgender bathroom ordinance (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC