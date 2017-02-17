Oxford City Council updates park, sewer laws
Bicycles were, in fact, illegal in city parks all along, banned from those spaces by an ordinance passed 40 years ago. The City Council on Tuesday changed that by repealing the ordinance, one of several changes to city laws made by the body.
