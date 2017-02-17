Oxford City Council updates park, sew...

Oxford City Council updates park, sewer laws

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Anniston Star

Bicycles were, in fact, illegal in city parks all along, banned from those spaces by an ordinance passed 40 years ago. The City Council on Tuesday changed that by repealing the ordinance, one of several changes to city laws made by the body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Feb 6 kirton 3
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Feb 2 Neale 8
HELP please looking for brother Jan '17 Desperately searc... 1
Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Loudman 4
News Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09) Jul '16 Sabanholic 9
News Group blasts Oxford ordinance aimed at Target's... (Apr '16) May '16 Jacob 2
News Alabama city passes transgender bathroom ordinance (Apr '16) Apr '16 TerriB1 1
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Oxford, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,798 • Total comments across all topics: 278,979,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC