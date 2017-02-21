Oxford Board of Education declares em...

Oxford Board of Education declares emergency to fix roof leak

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Anniston Star

Moisture has been detected in the insulation beneath a 40-year-old section of the roof, operations director Eric Burrage told board members during a meeting Tuesday morning. By declaring the emergency, he and Superintendent Jeff Goodwin said, the system could avoid soliciting bids to repair the roof and more quickly get that work done, rather than waiting for summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oxford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16) Feb 6 kirton 3
Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16) Feb 2 Neale 8
HELP please looking for brother Jan '17 Desperately searc... 1
Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Loudman 4
News Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09) Jul '16 Sabanholic 9
News Group blasts Oxford ordinance aimed at Target's... (Apr '16) May '16 Jacob 2
News Alabama city passes transgender bathroom ordinance (Apr '16) Apr '16 TerriB1 1
See all Oxford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oxford Forum Now

Oxford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oxford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Oxford, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,216 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC