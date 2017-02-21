Oxford Board of Education declares emergency to fix roof leak
Moisture has been detected in the insulation beneath a 40-year-old section of the roof, operations director Eric Burrage told board members during a meeting Tuesday morning. By declaring the emergency, he and Superintendent Jeff Goodwin said, the system could avoid soliciting bids to repair the roof and more quickly get that work done, rather than waiting for summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Feb 6
|kirton
|3
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Feb 2
|Neale
|8
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan '17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
|Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09)
|Jul '16
|Sabanholic
|9
|Group blasts Oxford ordinance aimed at Target's... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Jacob
|2
|Alabama city passes transgender bathroom ordinance (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC