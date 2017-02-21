NE Regional Photo Gallery: Oxford boys vs. Pinson Valley

Oxford's Zondrick Garrett goes to the hoop over Pinson Valley's Liallen Dailey during the AHSAA NE Regional Friday at Pete Mathews Coliseum on the JSU campus. Oxford's Zondrick Garrett goes to the hoop over Pinson Valley's Liallen Dailey during the AHSAA NE Regional Friday at Pete Mathews Coliseum on the JSU campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.