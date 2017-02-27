McCall, Ryan Engagement

Sunday Feb 26

Greg and Deana Stone of Oxford announce the engagement of their daughter, Kendall McCall Stone, to Derek Ryan McFarland, son of Dwain and Tracy McFarland of Oxford. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Dean and Margaret Craig and the late Henri Craig; JoAnn Stone and the late Charles Stone, all from Enterprise; and the late Kenneth and Beatrice Talley, formerly of Baxley, Ga.

