Look Back ... to the ultimate sacrifice remembered in Oxford, 1942
Feb. 5, 1942, in The Star: "We bow our heads in sadness, we have lost of one of our noble sons." That was the statement from Oxford Mayor Tom Blake Howle today as confirmation spread through the area that one of the town's most esteemed young residents, William Francis Roberts, had been killed in action while defending his country at Pearl Harbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Feb 6
|kirton
|3
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Feb 2
|Neale
|8
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan 17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
|Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09)
|Jul '16
|Sabanholic
|9
|Group blasts Oxford ordinance aimed at Target's... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Jacob
|2
|Alabama city passes transgender bathroom ordinance (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC