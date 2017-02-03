Greg Brown is The Star's 2017 Citizen of the Year

The Anniston Star editor and publisher Bob Davis presents Greg Brown of B.R. Williams Trucking the Anniston Star's Citizen of the Year award during the 38th annual Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce meeting at the Oxford Civic Center. The Anniston Star editor and publisher Bob Davis presents Greg Brown of B.R. Williams Trucking the Anniston Star's Citizen of the Year award during the 38th annual Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce meeting at the Oxford Civic Center.

