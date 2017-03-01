Farmers and Merchants Bank president reducing role with bank
Deason, president of the Piedmont-based bank for the last 12 years, said he is going to be "semi-retired" and take the part-time position of president emeritus. Meanwhile, former chief financial officer Chris Latta is to become president of the century-old bank, Deason said.
