Farmers and Merchants Bank president reducing role with bank

Deason, president of the Piedmont-based bank for the last 12 years, said he is going to be "semi-retired" and take the part-time position of president emeritus. Meanwhile, former chief financial officer Chris Latta is to become president of the century-old bank, Deason said.

