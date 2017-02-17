Douthitt says interim principal searc...

Douthitt says interim principal search continues

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Anniston Star

An Anniston school board member at a meeting Thursday expressed concern that Anniston High School remains without an interim principal. Sherron Jinadu turned in her letter of resignation July 12, 2016, retiring after 30 years in education and seven years as the school's principal.

Read more at Anniston Star.

