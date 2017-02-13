Commission approves traffic study of Bynum-Leatherwood Road
Workers at the Anniston Army Depot who drive along Bynum Leatherwood Road might be pleased to hear of an upcoming study of the traffic signal timing along the roadway. Calhoun County Commissioners at a meeting Thursday approved the $8,900 study, to be done by Birmingham-based Sain Associates, which commissioners hope will help ease traffic along the busy roadway.
