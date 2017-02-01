Bremen man pleads guilty to bank fraud

A Bremen man is facing fines and the possibility of prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court to bank fraud and embezzlement of more than $69,000 from a union in Alabama, U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey announced Tuesday.

