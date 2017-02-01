Bremen man pleads guilty to bank fraud
A Bremen man is facing fines and the possibility of prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court to bank fraud and embezzlement of more than $69,000 from a union in Alabama, U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey announced Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|7 hr
|Neale
|8
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan 17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|JustFacts
|3
|Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09)
|Jul '16
|Sabanholic
|9
|Group blasts Oxford ordinance aimed at Target's... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Jacob
|2
|Alabama city passes transgender bathroom ordinance (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC