Two-vehicle wreck in Oxford sends one...

Two-vehicle wreck in Oxford sends one to hospital

Monday Jan 9 Read more: Anniston Star

Oxford firefighters and police responded to a two-vehicle wreck Monday evening that sent one woman to a hospital, officials said. "We extricated one female from a silver Jeep and Oxford EMS took her to Anniston RMC," Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks said after the wreck.

