Tennessee man shot by Oxford officers was on $11,500 bond for similar incident in Knoxville
Officers from many local agencies stand at the scene where a Tennessee suspect was shot and killed after he allegedly attempted to run over officers with a Jeep. aKirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star Officers from many local agencies stand at the scene where a Tennessee suspect was shot and killed after he allegedly attempted to run over officers with a Jeep.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Jan 26
|Ginger Lollar
|6
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan 17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec '16
|Daniel decosta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC