Quintard traffic drops after completion of bypass
Traffic on Quintard Avenue has dropped by about one-fifth in the year since the completion of Anniston's eastern bypass, according to numbers released recently by the Alabama Department of Transportation. The drop doesn't seem to worry city officials, who say there doesn't seem to be a decline in business on the city's main thoroughfare.
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec 21
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec 15
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec 15
|Daniel decosta
|1
|Bizarre lung virus hospitalizing hundreds of ki... (Sep '14)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Dec 10
|Kathy Evans
|5
