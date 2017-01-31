Public Record: Jan. 21, 2017 - Jan. 27, 2017
The people listed in this arrest report, whose names and charges are obtained from public records, are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. The following felony arrests were reported by the Anniston Police Department during the seven-day period ending at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Jan 26
|Ginger Lollar
|6
|HELP please looking for brother
|Jan 17
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|JustFacts
|3
|Hobson City: A town in peril, a history worth s... (May '09)
|Jul '16
|Sabanholic
|9
|Group blasts Oxford ordinance aimed at Target's... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Jacob
|2
|Alabama city passes transgender bathroom ordinance (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|TerriB1
|1
