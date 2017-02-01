Oxford park rules expected to formali...

Oxford park rules expected to formalize coexistence of cyclists, walkers

Monday

Walkers enjoy a leisure stroll around the lake at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Monday. Oxford's Choccolocco Park remains open to both cyclists and pedestrians, the city's parks director said Monday, but more rules regulating use of the park's track are likely coming.

Oxford, AL

