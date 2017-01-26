Oxford City Council authorizes study ...

Oxford City Council authorizes study of bridge-widening project site

Tuesday Jan 24

Oxford will pay engineers from a Montgomery firm to study the terrain around a pair of bridges near the Oxford Exchange shopping center where traffic has become extremely congested at times. Oxford will pay engineers from a Montgomery firm to study the terrain around a pair of bridges near the Oxford Exchange shopping center where traffic has become extremely congested at times.

