Heflin to welcome packaging company from Oxford
The Oxford location of a company that produces cardboard packaging is moving to Heflin so it can expand, Heflin's Industrial Development Board announced today. Rusken Packaging Inc. is moving the 25 workers from its Oxford plant on Bama Drive near the Oxford Police Department and adding 15 new positions at the new site on U.S. 78 north of downtown Heflin, according to a release from the Industrial Development Board.
