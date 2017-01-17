Expert says Oxford council within the...

Expert says Oxford council within their rights concerning drone ordinance

Saturday Jan 14

As drones become common in consumer electronics, city and state laws governing their use have become equally popular. Oxford officials passed an ordinance in November of 2016 restricting drone use on city property.

