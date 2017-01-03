Congrats to ... Norma Nobles Jones
Norma Nobles Jones of Oxford turned 92 Dec. 15, but was surprised with pre-birthday celebration Dec. 10. The event was hosted by her son and daughter-in-law, Bernard and Debora Nobles, and daughter and son-in-law, Vivian and Terry Goggins. More than 30 people attended the event included some who were her neighbors and former students that she taught when she lived in Pell City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec 21
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec 15
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec 15
|Daniel decosta
|1
|Bizarre lung virus hospitalizing hundreds of ki... (Sep '14)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Dec 10
|Kathy Evans
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC