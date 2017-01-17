Calhoun County officers complete trai...

Calhoun County officers complete training to better help people with autism

Thursday Jan 12

Dustin Chandler hosted a training for Anniston and Oxford police officers during which he identified ways in which to better respond to people with autism. Dustin Chandler hosted a training for Anniston and Oxford police officers during which he identified ways in which to better respond to people with autism.

