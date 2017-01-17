Calhoun County officers complete training to better help people with autism
Dustin Chandler hosted a training for Anniston and Oxford police officers during which he identified ways in which to better respond to people with autism. Dustin Chandler hosted a training for Anniston and Oxford police officers during which he identified ways in which to better respond to people with autism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP please looking for brother
|Tue
|Desperately searc...
|1
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec 21
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec '16
|Daniel decosta
|1
|Bizarre lung virus hospitalizing hundreds of ki... (Sep '14)
|Dec '16
|Mr-Smiley
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC