Blue Cross dropping coverage of CVS prescriptions for some customers
Some Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Alabama customers who get their prescriptions from CVS may have to find a new pharmacist soon. The nonprofit health insurance company, with 2.9 million customers in Alabama and other states, dropped CVS from one of its "pharmacy networks" at the start of the year, a change that will affect 390,000 of the company's customers.
Read more at Anniston Star.
