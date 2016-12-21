Woman in tears after Victoria's Secret store kicks her out 'just for being black'
Kimberly Houzah claimed she was told to leave a Victoria's Secret in Oxford, Alabama on Wednesday after the store caught another black woman shoplifting, AL.com reports. Houzah broadcasted a Facebook Live video to her account from the store at the Quintard Mall.
