Victoria's Secret store 'kicks out black customers after catching shoplifter'
She accused the lingerie store's manager in Oxford, Alabama, of punishing her because another black woman had allegedly stolen something. 'Because another black female gets caught stealing, me and the other black female here have to be affiliated, so we're all put out,' Houzah said in the clip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec 21
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons...
|Dec 15
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec 15
|Daniel decosta
|1
|Bizarre lung virus hospitalizing hundreds of ki... (Sep '14)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Dec 10
|Kathy Evans
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC