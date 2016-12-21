Organizers set January meeting for area's first multiple sclerosis support group
Diagnosed five years ago with multiple sclerosis, a debilitating autoimmune disease, Oxford resident Su Bette Crisp must travel to see a specialist on the illness in Birmingham. During one such recent visit, Crisp sat in the doctor's waiting room - along with three other women who'd also made the drive from Oxford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Oxford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shrink Diagnoses Marine Â‘DangerousÂ’ Without Eve... (Aug '14)
|Dec 21
|Loudman
|4
|Should bingo parlor allow smoking? Council cons... (Jun '16)
|Dec 15
|JustFacts
|3
|The Murder of Floyd Hurst (Mar '16)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Ballot measure would block Â“foreign lawÂ” in Ala... (Sep '14)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|4
|Emergency trainees mistakenly exposed to deadly...
|Dec 15
|Daniel decosta
|1
|Bizarre lung virus hospitalizing hundreds of ki... (Sep '14)
|Dec 15
|Mr-Smiley
|3
|Tri-County Outreach (Mar '16)
|Dec 10
|Kathy Evans
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oxford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC