Look Back ... to dangerous basketball games in the school gym, 1941
The tire rationing board for Calhoun County has been appointed but has not yet been organized. Its three members, appointed by Gov. Frank Dixon on recommendation of the Calhoun County Defense Council, will meet in the near future to make plans for carrying on the work of evaluating applications from consumers for automobile tires.
