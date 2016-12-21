Look Back ... to a demand for war news, 1941

Dec. 11, 1941, in The Star: Jack Suggs, a 1936 graduate of Calhoun County High School in Oxford and already a member of the Anniston Police Department, is though by his instructors to be one of the most ambitious students ever to enroll in Jacksonville State Teachers College. The son of Mr. and Mrs. F. Donald Suggs of 900 Pipe Street, the young man works a city police beat from 3-11 p.m. then attends a full schedule of classes at JSTC the next day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.