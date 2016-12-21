Hey, ALDOT -- fix our parkway
Drivers trying to turn left off Veterans Memorial Parkway onto Henry Road back up in the turn lane waiting for traffic to pass on Friday, Jan. 15, 2015. At what point is the safety of Anniston's parkway a concern? When traffic is dangerously congested? When complaints are commonplace? When accidents pile up? Or when people die? We know the answer.
