Bremen man indicted on fraud charges

A federal grand jury today indicted the former president of the Communications Workers of America, Local 3901, in Oxford, Ala., for a scheme to embezzle more than $69,000 from the local chapter, announced U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance and U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Labor-Management Standards, Investigator Hollis Lindley Jr. A nine-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Michael Lackey, 43, of Bremen, with bank fraud, embezzlement of labor union funds and failure to maintain labor union records. Local 3901 members elected Lackey president in October 2008 and he remained in that position until October 2014.

