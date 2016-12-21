Black woman uses Facebook Live to capture the moment she was kicked ...
Black woman uses Facebook Live to capture the moment she was kicked out of a Victoria's Secret store after another black woman was busted for shoplifting Kimberly Houzah, 27, used Facebook Live to broadcast an incident when she was kicked out of a Victoria's Secret in an Alabama mall on Wednesday Houzah said she and another black woman were ordered out because a third black woman was allegedly busted for shoplifting Two black Alabama women were kicked out of a Victoria's Secret store after a third black woman was caught shoplifting. Kimberly Houzah used Facebook Live to broadcast the incident that occurred on Wednesday at the Quintard Mall in Oxford, KTLA reported.
