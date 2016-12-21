a Tale of Two Christmases: Learning to balance the religious and commercial sides of the holiday
As the father to a large family, Gauer, a lawyer living in Los Angeles, had long struggled to reconcile the two dominant images of the season - the Christ Child and Santa Claus. Inspired by Philippians 2:10 - "that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow" - Gauer commissioned famed religious sculptor Rudolph Vargas to sculpt an image of Santa at the feet of the baby Jesus in his manger.
