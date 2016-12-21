Wednesday showers bring week's total rain to 3 inches for Anniston
Vehicles splash through standing water on Snow Street in Oxford during a heavy rain storm on Wednesday. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star Calhoun County nearly made up the November rain deficit after just under an inch of rain fell Wednesday and over two inches fell Monday, officials said.
