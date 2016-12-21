Former media labor president indicted for embezzlement
A federal grand jury in Alabama has indicted the former president of a communications and media labor company for embezzlement and bank fraud. U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance says 43-year-old Michael Lackey was indicted Wednesday for a scheme to embezzle more than $69,000 from the local chapter in Oxford, Alabama.
