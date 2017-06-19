Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend
The 14th annual Romp Festival will be led by the legendary American roots pioneers Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, progressive bluegrass virtuosos Punch Brothers, innovative musician Keller Williams, Keller Williams' Grateful Grass, Grammy Award-winning folk rockers Los Lobos and multi-instrumentalist and founding member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Rhiannon Giddens. Held in Owensboro's Yellow Creek Park, the four-day music, camping and art festival will take place June 21-24 and will feature over 30 top bluegrass, folk and Americana acts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Louisville.com.
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Stinnett and Aaron Wright
|2 min
|Vigilante
|5
|Your own fault
|4 min
|Oats
|11
|Jake Leach at it again
|40 min
|Side Ho AF
|7
|Wall street money aint got no money...RAT RAT &...
|54 min
|real og
|4
|Aisha at Miller House.
|55 min
|See 4 yourself
|2
|Face it Mike
|1 hr
|truth
|7
|sara dodd
|1 hr
|Heisenberg
|2
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC