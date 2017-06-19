Two arrested after Owensboro man disc...

Two arrested after Owensboro man discovered in pool of blood at his own home

A man and a woman are in custody after police say an Owensboro man was attacked in his own home. According to arrest reports, EMS and the Owensboro Fire Department were called to a home on Prince Avenue, near E. 18th Street, in Owensboro on Sunday, June 18, after a man was found unconscious at his home, in a pool of blood.

Owensboro, KY

