Two arrested after Owensboro man discovered in pool of blood at his own home
A man and a woman are in custody after police say an Owensboro man was attacked in his own home. According to arrest reports, EMS and the Owensboro Fire Department were called to a home on Prince Avenue, near E. 18th Street, in Owensboro on Sunday, June 18, after a man was found unconscious at his home, in a pool of blood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My man thinks im cheating.
|45 min
|just a thought
|8
|lauren drury
|58 min
|by who
|1
|Kristin Burk
|1 hr
|Same place
|5
|Wayne and Tiffany Williams
|1 hr
|Pitbull
|3
|cathy mattingly (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Big kev
|10
|Dentist/Passport
|1 hr
|Eastend
|4
|aaron wright (Aug '11)
|1 hr
|Eastend
|10
|Johnny Depp's comment about Trump
|2 hr
|Concerned
|32
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC