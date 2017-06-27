Scarbrough makes Presidenta s List -
Nicholas Scarbrough, the 2016 Russellville High School salutatorian and business major at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro finished his first year at KWC with high academic standing. He made the Dean's List in the fall and the President's List in the spring.
