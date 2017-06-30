ROMP Festival gives Owensboro an econ...

ROMP Festival gives Owensboro an economic boost

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

"Someone was from Colorado, and then there was a couple from Tallahassee, Florida," said Emily Zogomann with Owensboro-Daviess County Convention Visitors Bureau. "They were traveling to New York and just going to different Bluegrass Festivals, so it was really neat to talk to them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hate my girlfriend 5 min Doctor 4
Bob Jones is [email protected] his granddaughter 21 min so sad 13
Southern All Stars 33 min WTH 1
Anybody know Shelia Purce? 36 min him 2
Sam Higgs 40 min amanda 9
He loves u but not happy 41 min Singing 2
sara dodd 42 min Truthspeaksbia 11
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,883 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC