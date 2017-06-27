Refrigerated morgue trailer coming to Owensboro
Preparing for the unthinkable. Leaders in Daviess County are taking steps to make sure they're prepared for a mass causality event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dairy Queen New Hartford Rd
|2 min
|The truth
|5
|Accident across blue bridge sunday
|8 min
|Was told
|6
|Jacob Brent Leach
|11 min
|Low lifes all of ...
|5
|Any thoughts on huddle house
|52 min
|truth
|7
|Chris Robertson?
|54 min
|Nobody
|2
|Blow n Go
|54 min
|Well
|4
|Robbie Burns
|1 hr
|James
|7
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC