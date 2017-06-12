Police Continue to Investigate Owensb...

Police Continue to Investigate Owensboro Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: WEHT

Owensboro Police have released the identity of a man who was shot in the parking lot of Towne Square Mall on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Summer time fun 3 min Rainman 4
I promise you one thing. You will be in the sam... 7 min justice 3
You know I will step it up until you back down.... 15 min Heres a hankey for u 8
Meth addiction 25 min Users Wife 29
You know that I will Never let you go. I know y... 45 min whatever 9
Billy Hillard Mach 5 Racing 57 min Sad for them 8
Biggest Poop (Feb '13) 58 min silly troll 3
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,691 • Total comments across all topics: 281,713,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC