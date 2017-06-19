Plans for former GE building
We caught up with the Development Representative for the property, Jim Estes, who has worked very closely with the local investors. He said the goal for these investors is to bring jobs to Owensboro, and they've already started working to make that a reality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trying to Figure
|4 min
|Amused
|6
|Clarence Davidson Jr wanted by police
|12 min
|The real truth
|8
|Packaging Unlimited
|57 min
|Jojo
|4
|texas road house
|1 hr
|@you
|24
|Miah Anthony
|1 hr
|lol
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Rattlesnake Pete
|901
|Apollo Chokes (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Sports Guy
|28
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC