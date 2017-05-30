Officials: Inmate mistakenly released...

Officials: Inmate mistakenly released after court hearing

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports Michael Bishop, 34, was serving a sentence out of Ohio County for flagrant nonsupport when he was taken to Jefferson County in May for a court hearing on other charges. After that hearing, officials released Bishop instead of taking him back to prison.

