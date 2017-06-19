KSP: Drugs, swords, knives found during Owensboro traffic stop
According to state police, just before midnight Monday, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle that was pulled to the side of the road on Ralph Ave. State police say Cline, who is a convicted felon, was in possession of a large quantity of suspected meth, LSD, marijuana, and multiple prescription medications. We're told he had also several large knives and swords.
