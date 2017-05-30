Kentucky hospitals say drug overdoses...

Kentucky hospitals say drug overdoses constrain resources

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports that Kentucky hospital officials say drug overdose cases require intervention and critical care, tying up resources. According to the Governor's Office of Drug Control Policy, there were 1,248 overdose deaths in Kentucky in 2015, with at least 62 percent of cases attributed to opioid abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Owensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm hurting so bad. I know you are too. 2 min Maybe 7
Reggie ragland smoking meth now 24 min Storey 5
Jaime Postlewaite 26 min yep 1
question 34 min Lace 12
Brittany Smith 37 min nasty 1
$3,500 41 min Ted 3
Beast way to get over a woman... 44 min Had a blast 5
See all Owensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Owensboro Forum Now

Owensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Owensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Owensboro, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,268 • Total comments across all topics: 281,534,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC