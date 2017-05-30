Kentucky hospitals say drug overdoses constrain resources
The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports that Kentucky hospital officials say drug overdose cases require intervention and critical care, tying up resources. According to the Governor's Office of Drug Control Policy, there were 1,248 overdose deaths in Kentucky in 2015, with at least 62 percent of cases attributed to opioid abuse.
