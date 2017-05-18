Western KY veterans get set for Owens...

Western KY veterans get set for Owensboro Honor Flight

Monday May 8

Twenty-three western Kentucky veterans will head out from Owensboro to the nation's capital on Tuesday for their honor flight. Veteran John Stiles shared a few stories with us about why this trip will mean so much to him.

Owensboro, KY

