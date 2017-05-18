Western KY veterans get set for Owensboro Honor Flight
Twenty-three western Kentucky veterans will head out from Owensboro to the nation's capital on Tuesday for their honor flight. Veteran John Stiles shared a few stories with us about why this trip will mean so much to him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Owensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|best lawer ?
|3 min
|cece
|11
|red head
|4 min
|zane
|12
|Nicki Hayden
|5 min
|denny
|4
|Steve LaDouche
|25 min
|Get some
|1
|Do you dodge drugs?
|26 min
|Drug Free
|5
|ashlea havner
|27 min
|Hadher
|7
|gangs in owensboro aint shit (Dec '12)
|29 min
|U wanna be
|40
Find what you want!
Search Owensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC